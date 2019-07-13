Over 100 trucks seized for overloading in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) Shamli district authorities seized more than 100 trucks during a special drive against overloading, officials said Saturday. A team of district officials checked vehicles on the busy Meerut-karnal highway at Jhinjhana town of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night and seized the trucks for overloading. An official said that the action was initiated as overloading of vehicles is leading to frequent accidents on the highway. PTI CORR SMNSMN