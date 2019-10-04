Over 1,000 chefs pledge to use trans-fat free oils in recipes

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Over 1,000 chefs pledged to use trans-fat free oils in their recipes and work towards their elimination from the diet of people.Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday launched the "Trans Fat Free" logo at the 8th International Chefs' Conference (ICC VII) here, providing a momentum to accelerate the 'Eat Right India' movement of FSSAI.At the event, Vardhan released a slogan 'Chefs 4 Trans Fat Free', under which more than 1,000 chefs from different parts of the country took the pledge to use trans-fat free oils in their recipes.He also released a trans-fat free brochure, trans-fat free manifesto for chefs, and distributed pins to five chefs as an acknowledgement for them adopting trans-fat free recipes. He felicitated 10 bakeries which are using trans-fat free oils in their products and those that committed to use trans-fat free oils in the future.Vardhan also launched the Green Purple initiative logo. The initiative aims to qualify the chefs on food safety legal requirements and sustainable cooking methods, in order to promote trans-fat free cooking. "Trans fats are the worst type of fats with known health risks. India is committed to eliminating it from the food supply and is progressing towards its objective of trans fat elimination by 2022, a year ahead of the global target by WHO," he said. "As part of our collective vision, FSSAI is committed to reducing the industrially produced trans fatty acids to less than 2 pc by the year 2022 in a phased manner. It is encouraging to see chefs from across the country coming forward to support FSSAI in this cause and working towards a healthier India," he added. PTI PLB ZMN