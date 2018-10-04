Over 10K attend 2nd Global RE-Invest India

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) More than 10,000 people attended the 2nd Global RE-Invest India-ISA Partnership Renewable Energy Experts Meet & Expo on Wednesday at Greater Noida, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry said Thursday. "This included over 5,000 delegates and 180 exhibitors. There were 354 business to business bilateral meetings held on day one," a ministry statement said. The First Assembly of the International Solar Alliance, 2nd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Energy Experts Meeting, Chief Ministerial Plenary and country sessions by USA and France were among the sessions that were held at the meet. An MoU was signed between the French Agency for Development and Solar Energy Corporation of India, on innovation in Solar Energy and another MoU was signed between the French Commission for Atomic and Alternative Energies (CEA) Bollore Blue Solutions, and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), on storage, grid management and e-mobility. PTI KKS MRMR