Over 11,000 people rescued from flood-affected states till now: NDRF

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) More than 11,000 people have been rescued by the National Disaster Response Force from various states affected by floods and heavy rains, an NDRF spokesperson said on Wednesday. The marooned have been largely rescued from Assam and Bihar, he said. Rescuers of the federal force are ferrying people on inflatable rubber boats to safer places and distributing essential supplies like food packets and drinking water in flood-affected areas, the spokesperson said. A total of 594 people were rescued from Assam on Wednesday. In Bihar, over 4,100 locals were taken out of submerged areas of Araria, Darbhanga, Katihar, Madhubani, Motihari, Sitamarhi and Supaul districts. "So far, NDRF teams have evacuated more than 11,000 people and provided medical assistance to 230 people during this monsoon season in the country," the spokesperson said. The force has deployed over 100 teams and Regional Response Centres (RRC) for flood relief tasks across various states. A control room in Delhi is functioning round-the-clock to monitor the ongoing operations and also to keep in touch with other agencies for launching a joint response plan during emergencies. PTI NES SNE