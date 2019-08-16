Over 120 Exhibitors From 10 Countries to Participate in Food & Hotel India 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 18th - 20th September 2019 - Bombay Exhibition Center - Mumbai, IndiaIndia's truly international premium food & hospitality trade showMUMBAI, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), one of India's leading B2B event organiser, has announced the 2nd edition of its food and hospitality show, Food and Hotel India (FHIn) 2019. The Show will be held from 10 AM to 6 PM on 18th-20th September 2019, at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (BEC), NSE NESCO Complex, Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai.Regarded as Asia's most established international trade show of its kind, FHIn (in its second year in India) will serve as an opportunity for industry professionals to showcase flagship products and solutions to the market and will empower the industry to forge alliances with leading Indian and international hospitality chains, consultants, suppliers, investors, while also networking with them over a number of glamorous events. FHIn 2019 belongs to a premier and influential category of over 20 market leading food and hospitality shows across 12 countries. These include Food and Hotel Asia Singapore, HOFEX and Hotelex, among others. Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, "The Indian Food & Hospitality industry has emerged as one of the key industries driving the growth of the Food & Beverage sector. We see a lot of latent potential as well as dynamic trends that are critical for industry professionals to have a pulse on. Driven by the insatiable consumption of its 1.30 billion strong population, the Hospitality food sector continues to grow and will further see a further rise in investment to the tune of an annual investment of $0.5-0.6 billion during 2019-2023 and a total investment of up to $2.8 billion by 2023." He further continued, "The Indian food and grocery market is the world's sixth largest, with retail contributing 70 per cent of its sales, besides the domestic market, India also offers tremendous business opportunities for international brands to flourish in its fertile markets. With a slew of meaningful engagements, we are looking forward to three days of intense growth opportunities to take the industry to the next level. With our former organisation UBM officially combining with Informa Markets, the enhanced organisation will enable the growth of the economy by dynamically fostering trade alliances, business, research, and futuristic innovation in the global, regional and local arena."The Expo in FHIn 2019 will have interactive sessions including Hospitality Strategy Summit (HSS2019): (for industry knowledge exchange), India International Culinary Classic (IICC): (where culinary talents across India display their food mastery), IndiaBarista Championship (IBC): (a platform for coffee professionals and enthusiasts to share their knowledge), Prowein Education Campaign India, (discussing the liquor business game plan for the future), Raw to Refresh: (Workshop converting food products into gourmet dishes), Journey to Entrepreneur: (Interactive session held by a premium start up investors), Food Styling: (workshop for chefs across the hotels and restaurants. This event is focused to give new insights about the importance of food decoration and the increasing awareness and scope to attract F&B professionals as well as features including Master Class on Kitchen Design & Planning, Purchase Managers Forum, Hospitality Tech Conclave and a Hospitality Leaders Roundtable.FHIn 2019 is also being supported by a number of key associations such as HPMF (Hospitality Purchase Managers Forum) PHA (Poona Hoteliers Association), iPHA (i Professional Housekeepers Association), FIFI (Forum of Indian Food Importers), WICA (Western India Culinary Association), AFSTi - Association of Food Scientists and Technologists (India), and AHP (Association of Hospitality Professionals).The Indian food industry is expected to touch US$482 billion by the financial year 2020. India has a great scope for worldwide trade in agricultural and processed food products. 