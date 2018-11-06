Over 120 lakh MT paddy procured in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Over 120 lakh metric tonne (MT) paddy has been procured in Punjab during the ongoing Kharif marketing season. The government agencies and private millers have procured120.90 lakh MT of paddy in the state so far, said an official spokesman. Out of the total procurement, the government agencies procured 120.08 lakh MT while 81,341 MT has been procured by private millers.Among agencies which purchased paddy, Pungrain procured 41.49 lakh MT, followed by Markfed at 27.62 lakh MT and FCI at 2.02 lakh MT, spokesman added. PTI CHS SHW ANUANU