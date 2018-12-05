scorecardresearch
Over 12,000 people got jobs in five years

Dehradun, Dec 5 (PTI) Over 12,000 applicants registered unemployed were provided jobs over the last five years in Uttarakhand, the state assembly was told Wednesday.Of 9,24,511 unemployed people registered at employment exchanges in the state, altogether 12,747 got jobs in this time period, Skill Development Minister Harak Singh Rawat said in reply to a question in the state assembly. PTI ALM DPB

