Over 125 lakh tonnes wheat arrives in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) Over 125 lakh tonnes of wheat has arrived in mandis of Punjab in the ongoing Rabi marketing season.

"Out of the total 125.71 lakh tonnes of wheat arrivals in the mandis across the state, the government agencies have procured 125.17 lakh tonnes," said an official spokesman.

Private traders procured 54,192 tonnes, added spokesman.

As much as 120.17 lakh tonnes of the wheat procured by government agencies has been lifted from the mandis in the ongoing procurement process.

A sum of Rs 18,456 crore has been released as a payment to growers through commission agents, said an official spokesman. PTI CHS MKJ MKJ