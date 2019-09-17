Over 13 kg heroin seized near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

Amritsar, Sep 17 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have seized 13.72 kg of heroin from a village near the Indo-Pakistan border here.The recovery was made in a follow up investigation of another 7.50 kg heroin seizure made on September 13.At that time, police had arrested an accused identified as Shamsher Singh who had confessed during investigation that he was in touch with some Pakistani smugglers. PTI JMS CHS RHL