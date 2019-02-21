Over 130 missing children reunited with their families

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Over 130 missing children were reunited with their families by the northeast district police in 2018 and 2019, police said Thursday. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of northeast district reunited 101 missing children with their families in 2018 and 37 in 2019. The missing children hailed from various states like Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. At an event, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik felicitated the missing children and the AHTU team. The AHTU staff visited various shelter homes and juvenile homes across Delhi and neighbouring areas and traced a total of 138 children who had been found to be staying in these areas and they were reunited with their families, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.The traced children were aged between five and 18. Most of the children were from a poor socio-economic background, he said. Out of 138 children, there are 108 boys, 24 girl children and six are differently-abled, the DCP added. PTI SLB SLB DPBDPB