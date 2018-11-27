Over 140 'challans' issued at Signature Bridge Tuesday: Police

/RNew Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Over 140 'challans' were issued on Tuesday for various violations at the newly-constructed Signature Bridge, the Delhi Police said and asserted that they are working on making the flyover safer for commuters.Total 67 challans were issued on the Khajuri Khas Circle while 76 challans were issued on the Civil Line Circle, police said.Giving details of the Khajuri Khas Circle, they said four challans were issued for dangerous driving, three for triple riding, 22 for driving without helmet, five for improper parking, 16 for over-speeding and 17 for other offences, a senior police official said.At the Civil Lines Circle, police issued 17 challans for driving without helmet, 16 for improper parking, 13 for one way violation, nine for triple riding, five for dangerous driving and 16 for other offences, police added.Three people were killed and one injured in two separate accidents on the newly-inaugurated bridge on two consecutive days recently. The bridge has also become a hotspot for people to click selfies climbing on its railings.Police officials said 12 traffic police personnel have been deployed at the bridge and its approach road on the Khajuri side from 8 am to 8 pm and asserted they were making efforts to make the flyover safer for commuters.They said 42 challans were issued for dangerous driving, 85 for triple riding, 453 for riding without helmet and 263 for driving against the flow of traffic between November 6 and November 20.During the same period, 359 challans were issued for improper parking, four for entering no-Entry zone and 48 for over-speeding, police said.A 24-year-old man was killed and his cousin injured on November 24 after their motorcycle skidded off the Signature Bridge just a day after two medical students were killed in an accident there. PTI NIT PLB KJ