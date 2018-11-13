Over 146 lakh MT paddy procured in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) Over 146 lakh metric tonne of paddy has been procured in Punjab so far during the ongoing Kharif marketing season. Out of total purchase, the government procurement agencies bought 145.72 lakh MT while private millers bought 89,749 MT, an official spokesman said.Among government agencies, Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup and FCI procured 50.67 lakh MT, 33.61 lakh MT, 30.29 lakh MT and 2.23 lakh MT respectively, spokesman said. PTI CHS MRMR