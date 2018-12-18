Over 15k cases registered for violating food safety norms during 2017-18: govt

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) As many as 24,262 of the total 99,353 samples of food products analysed during 2017-18 were found to be non-conforming to food safety norms, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.The minister said 15,121 cases were registered during the period, in which conviction was ordered in 5,198 cases while penalties were imposed in 7,627 cases.An amount of around Rs 25.23 crore was imposed as penalty, he said.In 2016-17, 78,340 food samples were analysed, of which 18,325 were found to be violating the provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006 and prosecution (civil/criminal) was launched in 13,080 cases, Choubey said. Of these, conviction was ordered in 1,605 cases and penalties were imposed in 4,757 cases, which amounted to nearly Rs 17.01 crore, he added.Choubey further said that the enforcement of provisions under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006 primarily came under the jurisdiction of the state and UT governments.All food business operators in the country are required to comply with the provisions of the FSS Act. To keep a check on food adulteration in the country, the state food authorities have been advised to maintain a strict vigil by regularly drawing food samples from all sources like manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, and taking strict action against the offenders, the minister said. PTI PLB IJT