Over 1.63 lakh students have registered on DU's admission portal

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Over 1.63 lakh aspirants have registered on the Delhi University's (DU) admission portal so far, university officials said on Sunday.The DU had commenced the online registration process at 8 pm on May 30. It will conclude on June 14 and the first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20.The DU is holding "open days" for students and parents to clear their doubts. The first "Open Day" was held on May 31 and the second will be held in the North Campus on Monday.Till now, 1,63,597 students have registered and 78,066 have made payments, the university said.Of the total number of registrations, 50,057 aspirants are in the unreserved category, 13,028 in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, 11,269 in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, 2,361 in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category and 1,357 in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.This year, the DU has effected a 10-per cent seat increase in the EWS category and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.There will be separate cut-offs for the students in the EWS category. PTI SLB RC