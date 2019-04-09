Over 16.85 lakh voters to decide fate of 12 candidates in Udhampur

Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) The fate of 12 candidates, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, will be decided by the over 16.85 lakh voters of Udhampur in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 18.The Udhampur parliamentary constituency is spread over 17 Assembly segments in six districts -- Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua.According to the figures provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir, Shailendra Kumar, there are 16,85,779 registered voters in Udhampur, including 8,76,319 men, 7,89,105 women, 20,312 service voters (20,052 men and 260 women) and 43 transgender electors.The Election Commission (EC) has set up 2,710 polling stations across the constituency.Sitting MP Jitendra Singh of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vikramaditya Singh (the grandson of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh) of the Congress, Harsh Dev Singh of the JKNPP and Lal Singh of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan are among the 12 candidates in the fray in the constituency.Kishtwar district with the two Assembly segments of Kishtwar and Inderwal has 1,82,725 voters, including 93,695 men, 88,055 women, 974 service voters (964 men, 10 women) and one transgender voter. The authorities have set up 376 polling stations across the district.Doda district, comprising the two Assembly segments of Doda and Bhaderwah, has 2,13,220 voters, including 1,09,100 men, 1,02,309 women, 1,790 service voters (1,774 men, 16 women) and 21 transgender voters. The authorities have set up 350 polling stations in the district.Ramban district, comprising the two Assembly segments of Ramban and Banihal, has 1,90,793 voters, including 1,00,211 men, 89,720 women, 853 service voters (851 men, two women) and nine transgender voters. The authorities have set up 310 polling stations across the district.Similarly, Reasi district with the three Assembly segments of Gulab Garh, Reasi and Gool Arnas has 2,63,529 voters, including 1,37,991 men, 1,24,016 women, 1,521 service voters (1,497 men, 24 women) and one transgender voter. As many as 441 polling stations have been set up in the district.Udhampur district, comprising the three Assembly segments of Udhampur, Chenani and Ram Nagar, has 3,43,612 voters, including 1,80,415 men, 1,59,670 women, 3,520 service voters (3,476 men, 44 women) and seven transgender voters. The authorities have set up 524 polling stations across the district.Kathua district with the five Assembly segments of Bani, Basohli, Kathua, Billawar and Hira Nagar has 4,91,900 voters, including 2,54,907 men, 2,25,335 women, 11,654 service voters (11,490 men, 164 women) and four transgender voters. As many as 709 polling stations have been set up in the district.The highest number of 1,29,578 voters (67,382 men, 59,409 women, 2,785 service voters, two transgender voters) is registered in the Kathua Assembly segment. The EC has set up 173 polling stations across this segment.Similarly, the lowest number of 47,992 voters (25,589 men, 22,277 women, 126 service voters) is registered in the Bani Assembly segment of Kathua district and the election authorities have set up 83 polling stations across the segment. PTI AB RC