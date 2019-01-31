Over 180 IAS probationers arrive at NDRF for one-day training

Specials
Ghaziabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Over 180 under-training IAS officers of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy arrived at the NDRF's 8th battalion here for a one-day training, officials said Thursday.Battalion Commandant P K Srivastav imparted training to them about the role and capability of the NDRF in a disaster management system and mechanism of incident response, NDRF public relation officer Vasant Pavade said.The officers were taught about the responsibilities of civil authorities during unnatural calamities. PTI CORR DPBDPB
