Over 1.81 lakh hoardings removed in Delhi since MCC kicked in: CEO

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Election Commission Tuesday said it has removed over 1.81 lakh hoardings across the national capital since the imposition of Model Code of Conduct in the country on March 10, when Lok Sabha poll dates were announced. The Chief Electoral Office in Delhi said that of the total 1,81,155 hoardings, banners or posters removed here, the maximum (62,411) have been taken down in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.The North corporation is followed by 44,793 in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, 41,007 in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and 30,533 in the New Delhi Municipal Council, it said. It also said 2,411 banners were removed in the Delhi Cantonment Board area.The Election Commission had on March 10 imposed model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. Among other things, the MCC provisions bar the government from announcing any policy move that may impact voters' decision.The Chief Electoral Office in Delhi Tuesday said that in pursuance of the MCC, 90 unlicensed arms or weapons and 2,117 cartridges/explosives/bombs have been seized. It also said that 3,202 licensed arms were deposited by their owners while 14,716 people have been booked under various sections of the CrPC and the Delhi Police Act as preventive measures.The authorities have also seized 257 bottles, 33,385 quarters of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 223 bottles, 131 half, 64,908 quarters of country liquor and 412 bottles of beer. A total number of 257 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act and 263 people have been arrested, the office said.The general elections begin on April 11 and will be held over seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23. The elections in Delhi are due on May 12. PTI SLB SLB TIRTIR