Over 2-crore e-way bills generated in 24 days: GSTN

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) More than 2 crore e-way bills have been generated since the beginning of this month, according to GSTN.

The GST Systems in a tweet said, "In a span of 24 days, over 2 crore E-Way Bills were generated for the movement of goods".

The twitter handle of GST Systems Project is designed and developed by GSTN -- the information-technology backbone of the Goods and Services Tax.

The total number of e-way bills generated yesterday was over 13.14 crore.

From April 1, the government had launched the electronic way or e-way bill system for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from April 15. So far, 17 states/Union Territories have made e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of goods.

These states include Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya and the union territory of Puducherry, which rolled out e-way bill for intra-statement movement of goods today. PTI JD MKJ