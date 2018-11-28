Over 2 dozen passengers injured as bus rams into stationary truck

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Over two dozen passengers were injured when a bus rammed into a stationary truck near Sihapar Bridge in Sahjanwa area here Wednesday, police said. The bus was on its way to Nepal from Delhi, said SHO S P Singh. The accident took place at around 5 am when the bus driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a truck, he said. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital. PTI CORR ABN SNESNE