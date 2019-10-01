Over 2 kilogram heroin recovered near Indo-Pak border

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Over two kilograms of heroin with a street value of Rs 10 crore was seized near the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Ferozepur sector, a BSF statement said on Tuesday. Two packets, containing 2.135 kilograms of heroin, were being pushed through a water channel with the help of water hyacinth (Jalkumbhi), the statement quoting a BSF official said.The recovery was made in the area of responsibility of the Border Out Post- Old Md Wala on September 30, the statement added. PTI CHS TDSTDS