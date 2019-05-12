Over 21 per cent polling in UP till 11 am

Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) Voting picked up in Uttar Pradeshafter a slow start on Sunday in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state where SP President Akhilesh Yadav and Union minister Maneka Gandhi are among key contestants.The average poll percentage was 21.98 per cent, a state election office spokesperson said.While Basti parliamentary constituency recorded thehighest turnout of 26.39 per cent, enthusiasm among voters was the least in Phulpur, where 18.20 per cent of eligible voters cast their ballots till 11 am.Altogether, 177 candidates are contesting in these 14constituencies, where 2.53 crore people are eligible to voteat 16,998 polling centres.Polling was underway in Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur,Allahabad, Ambedkararnagar, Shrawasti, Domariyaganj, Basti,Sant Kabirnagar, Lalganj, Jaunpur, Machchlishahr, Bhadohi and Azamgarh constituencies in Purvanchal region of the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 13 of these 14constituencies in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The onlyexception was Azamgarh, won then by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.However, the BJP had to bite the dust in the bypolls inPhulpur and Gorakhpur constituencies last year. While the anti-BJP alliance would like to retain itsgrip over both the seats, the saffron party is looking to takea sweet revenge from the opposition in this round. In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav is trying to retain hisfather's seat against Bhojpuri film star Dinesh Lal Yadav'Nirahua' of the Indian Janata Party.The SP president's decision to contest from his father's bastion is being touted as a move to consolidate theYadav, Dalit and Muslim voters in the Purvanchal region ofUttar Pradesh. Sultanpur too is seeing an interesting contest as theBJP has fielded Union minister Maneka Gandhi for the seat won by her son Varun Gandhi in 2014. The seats appears tricky for Maneka Gandhi as BJPstrategists are relying on a division of Congress andgathbandhan votes, besides possible counter-polarisation ofnon-Yadav and non-Jatav Dalit and OBC votes. PTI NAV DVDV