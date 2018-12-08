Over 230 militants killed in J&K in 2018; dip in stone pelting: Officials

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Security forces have eliminated over 230 militants in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, while there has been a dip in injuries caused due to stone pelting, officials said Saturday.As many as 51 terrorists were killed in the 80-day period from June 25 to September 14, while 85 terrorists were killed between September 15 and December 5, an official said.A total of 232 militants have been killed so far this year, while 240 militants, including foreigners, are active in the Kashmir Valley, the official said.Eight people, including security personnel, were killed and 216 others, including security personnel, received injuries between June 25 and September 14 this year.In the subsequent 80 days -- from September 15 to December 5 -- just two people were killed and 170 others received injuries during stone pelting incidents, the official said.There has been a marked improvement in the security scenario in the Kashmir Valley ever since the imposition of Governor's rule on June 19 when the BJP withdrew support to the Mehbooba Mufti-led government, another official said. PTI ACB GVS