Over 2,500 stray cattle caught by authorities since Jan 1 in north Delhi: Deputy mayor

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Over 2,500 stray cattle have been caught by civic authorities in north Delhi this year, the area's deputy mayor said on Friday, asserting that the NDMC is "serious" about the problem of stray animals in the city.Besides, two premises where cattle were "kept illegally" were also sealed, officials said.The stray animals have been sent to 'gaushalas', North Delhi Deputy Mayor Yogesh Verma said."The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is serious about the problem of stray cattle. Hence, it evolved a new strategy to catch such animals," he said.As per this new strategy, stray catching staff, accompanied by a police party, assemble at a designated place early in the morning and move towards areas that are stray cattle-prone, the NDMC said in a statement.Verma said he had a meeting with veterinary officials to chalk out a new strategy to catch roaming cattle which involves hitting such areas early morning, catching cattle-owners unaware."This strategy has brought encouraging results and the NDMC has caught 81 stray cattle in the last three days, which is much a better scale of action compared to earlier ones," he said.Verma said the NDMC has caught 2,529 stray cattle since January 1 this year and the animals have been sent to 'gaushalas' (sheds).He said if the drive continues with the same spirit and other agencies involved keep on cooperating, the NDMC is hopeful of eradicating the stray cattle menace by Diwali. PTI KND IJT