Over 28 lakh people fined for traffic violations in Hry till Nov' 18: Police

Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) More than 28 lakh people were challaned for traffic violations in the state till November 2018, and over Rs 62 crore has been recovered as fine from them, Haryana Police said here Thursday.Between January 1 and November 30, 2018, the highest number of 12,54,116 challans were issued to offenders in district Gurugram alone followed by 2,51,232 challans in Faridabad, 1,24,408 in Rohtak and 1,08,590 in Panipat, Director General of Police (DGP) B S Sandhu said.Police recovered fine of over Rs 22.07 crore and Rs 5.66 crore from Gurugram and Faridabad respectively, he said. The lowest numbers of 14,337 challans were recorded in Charkhi-Dadri, a new district. Sandhu said that Police is contemplating to bring down road fatalities at minimum level as most of the accidents take place due to traffic violations. Apart from awareness drives, road safety awareness campaigns were also being carried out to educate the masses about road and traffic safety. We can impose more penalties on traffic violators, but revenue collection through fines is not the purpose. Rather our prime objective is that people must follow traffic rules and save their precious lives as well of others, the DGP said.He also said that Haryana Police has decided to launch a month long 'Operation Shriman', an initiative under which, police personnel will observe more courtesy during their dealings with citizens. On an average, around 8,411 people are being booked every day for traffic violations in the state including wrong side driving, parking on wrong side, riding without helmet and seat belt, over speeding, drunken driving, among others, an official statement said. Apart from bringing down traffic violations, police is also sensitising and making people aware about road safety with an aim to ensure lesser road accidents, it said. During January-November period last year, as many as 97,900 challans of traffic violation were issued in Panchkula, 90,709 in Kurukshetra, 93,896 challans in Hisar while 83,658 challans were issued in Karnal. Among other places, 80,543 challans were issued in Sonipat, 78,108 in Ambala, 54,594 in Jhajjar, 47,411 in Fatehabad, 46,995 in Yamunanagar, 42,574 in Kaithal, 42,261 in Mewat and 30,159 challans in Hansi.PTI SUN RCJ