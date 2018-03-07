"Over 2.8 lakh trained in electronics, IT skills under govt schemes"

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Over 2.8 lakh people have been trained in various courses in operations, repair and service as part of various government initiatives for skill development in electronics and IT sector, Parliament was informed today.

He said the government has two programmes for skill development in electronic system design and manufacturing (EDSM) sector that have a cumulative target of skilling 4.18 lakh at a outlay of Rs 525 crore over a period of till March 2019.

"Under these schemes, 1,893 training partners are affiliated with three key agencies, namely, Electronic Sector Skill Council (ESSC), Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) and National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIEILIT)," he said.

He added that as of March 1, a total of 2,80,254 candidates have been trained in 51 courses in operation, repair and service, of which 1,75,098 candidates have been certified.

Besides this, the Electronic Sector Skill Council of India (ESSCI) has trained 3.01 lakh candidates in the current financial year in 10 job roles relating to installation and maintenance and service/repair for electronics and IT hardware sector under various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), skill development programmes of central as well as state governments and through corporate support.

Similarly, TSSC has trained 82,441 candidates in the related job roles during the current year, he said. PTI SR ADI ADI