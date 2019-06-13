Over 3 lakh students register for UG courses in DU till Thursday

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) More than 3.22 lakh students have registered for undergraduate courses on the Delhi University's admission portal till Thursday, the second-last day of the registration process for total 62,000 seats on offer, the varsity said.The varsity had begun the registration process for undergraduate courses on May 30 and it will end on Friday.The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20. This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS category in undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.The number of undergraduate seats are 62,000 and there will be separate cut-offs for the category.Till now, 3,22,207 students have registered and 2,13,051 made payments, the varsity said.As many as 1,28,392 aspirants from the unreserved category, 43297 from other backward classes, 28973 from scheduled castes, 5933 from scheduled tribes and 6456 from the economically weaker section (EWS), have made payments, it said.The university started registrations for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses on June 3.Till now, 19,708 students have registered for MPhil and PhD courses and 4469 made payments, the varsity said.Out of the total number of payments made, 2290 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 1066 from other backward classes, 671 from scheduled castes and 305 from scheduled tribes.Till now, 103956 students have registered for postgraduate courses and 66518 made payments.Out of the total number of payments made by candidates, 37328 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 14090 from other backward classes, 10314 from scheduled castes, 3429 from scheduled tribes and 1357 from the EWS category. PTI SLB DPB