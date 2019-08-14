Over 300 Exhibitors & 650 Brands From Gems & Jewellery Industry to Participate in 8th Edition of Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair ( DJGF ) 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 28 - 30 September 2019 - Pragati Maidan, New DelhiNEW DELHI, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM India Pvt Ltd., India's leading B2B event's organiser that recently combined with Informa Markets is all set to bring in the 8th edition of North India's biggest International Jewellery trade show - The Delhi Jewellery & Gem Fair (DJGF) in Delhi at Hall Number 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 from (10 AM - 06:00 PM) 28th - 30th September 2019, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.Over 300 participating exhibitors and over 650 brands, DJGF 2019 will see a congregation of prime Jewellers, and Import & Export merchants amongst other key industry stakeholders. The three day fair will showcase unique and trending Jewellery and will also see a record buyer participation from Dubai, Singapore, Nepal, Malaysia and China.Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, while announcing the 8th edition of DJGF, said, "The Delhi Jewellery and Gem Fair will showcase this industry in an organised structure setting an unequalled standard for the buyer community by giving them confidence, variety, authenticity and transparency. The Gems and Jewellery industry is one of the biggest businesses in India, playing a crucial role in the Indian economy, contributing around 7 per cent of the country's GDP and 15.71 per cent to India's total merchandise exports. This fastest growing, export-oriented and labour intensive sector brings in huge foreign exchange and gives employment to over 4.64 million workers, both in organized as well as unorganized sectors. The overall market size is expected to reach $ 110 bn by 2022 from approximately $ 60 bn in 2017."He added ," The organised players in the industry will continue to play a fundamental role as they have the potential to adapt to the consumer and economic changes. Moreover, the push for digitalisation will only strengthen the organised sector and the introduction to zero tax liability for those in the Rs. 5 lakh income will bring into line the expansion in tier II and III markets. Overall, the sector is also witnessing changes in consumer preferences with ever-increasing demand for novel designs and diversity in jewellery. North India is the country's major market known for its affinity for gleaming and statement jewellery pieces, including Mughal antique, gold, diamond, rubies, emaralds, polkis and kundan navratna, to name just a few which will be offered at our show. This augurs well for the upcoming wedding and festive season when jewellers will see higher sales and footfalls."The show will also see participation from Indian States such as Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttrakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat & Maharashtra amongst others.DJGF will see Jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers & exporters, Jewellery manufacturers, Diamond, Gemstone, Pearl suppliers & traders, precious metal and Jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, and representatives from trade and governmental organisations, all come under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their business.This year too, the expo will be holding an insightful seminar by Industry experts. The expo seeks to be an unmatched platform for sourcing, conducting business, exchanging knowledge and Indian and International market trends and most importantly, boosting the morale of a sector that has seen a fair share of volatility in recent times. Moreover, it will be studded with a number of world-class features such as workshops and a Fashion Show that will be graced by key stakeholders.The list of exhibitors this year include Shree Balaji Gold, Beera Jewellers, I P Jewellers, The Bank Street Jewellers, Vijay Enterprises, Goel Jewellers, N.K. Chain Pvt. Ltd., Unique Chain, Swaranshilp, Vikas Chain & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., Uphaar, Zar, Rohtak Chain & Jewellery, Royal Chain, Blue Stone and Vimal Diamond amongst others. As a kickoff, Informa Markets in India held a series of successful road shows for the jewellery community in North Indian cities like Haldwani (UK), Varanasi (UP), Ambala (Haryana) and are planning to do it in Gwalior (MP), Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and Meerut (UP). Onground shop-to-shop activities over 150 cities across India were also part of the pre-event acitivities.The DJGF 2019 will also witness the fifth edition of the Retail Jewellers Guild Awards ( RJGA ), a unique initiative by Informa Markets in India through which excellence and efforts of individuals & organisations in the Retail Jewellery Business are recognised and honoured on a pan India level. The extensive award categories this year are crafted, keeping in mind, the diverse activities of the retail jewellery industry, comprising 'Excellence in Design', 'Operational Excellence', 'Marketing Excellence', 'Store of the year' and 'Employer of the year'.The fair is recognised as an integral part of the jewellery sector by the industry at large, with support from over 150 associations, eminent ones namely - The Bullion & Jewellers Association; Delhi Jewellers Association; Maliwara Jewellers Association, Delhi; Karol Bagh Jewellers Association and Meerut Traders Association.About Informa MarketsInforma Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com. About Informa Markets and our business in IndiaInforma Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world.Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit www.informa.com.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960525/DJGF.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956845/Informa_Markets_Logo.jpg PWRPWR