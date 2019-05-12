Over 300 PCR calls on polling day in Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) More than 300 calls to report poll-related complaints were received by the Delhi Police Control Room on Sunday. The nature of calls primarily ranged from putting more tables, canvassing inside restricted area, quarrel among party workers and EVM glitches, etc. However, no serious complaint was reported throughout the day, police said. "In total, 337 PCR calls were received till 6 pm regarding election-related complaints and they were promptly attended to," police said in a statement. Around 63,000 personnel of the Delhi Police and 47 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces were deployed for election duty, the statement said. The Delhi Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of general elections held in the national capital. "Special attention was given to the area dominance, sensitive polling booths and border areas. All senior officers remained present in their respective areas to closely monitor the security arrangements on ground," the statement added. PTI AMP AMP SNESNE