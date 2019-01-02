Over 33.5 lakh people trained in electronics, IT, ITeS in 4 years: Ahluwalia

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Over 33.5 lakh people have been provided skill training in electronics, IT and IT-enabled services sectors between 2014-15 and 2017-18, Parliament was informed Wednesday. These people were provided training by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna (PMKVY), and two schemes being run by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Minister of State for Electronics and IT S S Ahluwalia said in a written reply to Lok Sabha. He added that more than 5.41 lakh people were trained by MSDE and MeitY in 2014-15, 8.10 lakh in 2015-16, 9.51 lakh in 2016-17 and over 10.48 lakh people in 2017-18. Of these, MSDE facilitated training for 16.34 lakh people, while MeitY provided skill training for the remaining 17.18 lakh people, he added. A total of Rs 30.44 crore has been received as grant between 2016-17 and 2018-19, under PMKVY of MSDE, of which Rs 29.09 crore has been utilised, the minister said. He added that a total grant of Rs 154.13 crore was released between 2014-15 and 2017-18 under the two schemes for skill development in electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector by MeitY. PTI SR RVK MRMR