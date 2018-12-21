Over 37,000 complaints resolved by J-K grievance cell so far

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) The grievance cell of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has resolved over 37,040 complaints of the total 38,282 registered with it, officials said Friday.Since the imposition of the Governor's Rule in the state on June 20, the grievance cell has received 38,282 complaints, of which 37,040 have been dealt with and forwarded to the quarters concerned for timely redressal, they said.According to them, 826 complaints are under process.All the advisers to the governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances of delegations, deputations and individuals, officials added. PTI AB IJT