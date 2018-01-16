Over 4 lakh central govt posts vacant as on Mar 2016: Report

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Over 4 lakh posts were lying vacant across various central government departments as on March 1, 2016, according to a finance ministry report.

Although the number of vacancies in the central government civilian jobs came down from over 6 lakhs as on March 1, 2013, to 4.21 lakh as on March 1, 2014. However, the number of job vacancies remained more or less at the same level in subsequent years as it was in 2014, the report suggested.

As on March 1, 2016, the total number of vacant posts were 15,284 in group A; 26,310 in group B (gazetted); and 49,740 in group B (non-gazetted). There were as many as 3,21,418 vacancies in group C (non-gazetted).

The total number of job vacancies stood at 4,12,752, said the report on Pay and Allowances of Central Government Civilian Employees for 2016-17.

Out of total 36,33,935 sanctioned posts, the government has filled up 32,21,183 positions and 4,12,752 remained vacant, which works out to be 11.36 per cent of the overall sanctioned posts. PTI BKS NKD CS MKJ