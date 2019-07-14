Over 40 lakh pilgrims have undertaken Goverdhan parikrama since Jul 10: Officials

Mathura, Jul 14 (PTI) Over 40 lakh pilgrims have undertaken circumambulation of the Goverdhan hillock here since July 10, with an increase in devotees since the Mudiya Poono Mela began on Friday, an official said.The fair, which is dubbed as Mathura's Mini Kumbh, began on July 12 and will end on July 16.Schools in Mathura district's Goverdhan block have been closed till July 16 as a precautionary measure as there has been a surge in traffic due to Mudiya Poono Mela, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said Sunday.Since Wednesday, over 40 lakh pilgrims have undertaken the 'parikrama' of the hillock, he said."The influx of pilgrims increased from Saturday evening and because of the Mudiya Poono Mela, the number of pilgrims could reach 50 lakh," said Mishra, who is camping at the mela area.On Sunday, people were not allowed to perform the Dandauti Parikrama, a ritual before undertaking the circumambulation of the hillock, due to the huge influx of pilgrims, officials said. PTI CORR ANBANB