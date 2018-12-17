Over 4,000 women's-only higher educational institutions operational in the country: HRD

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) There are a total of 4,219 women's-only colleges and universities in the country, the HRD ministry told the Parliament on Monday. The information was shared by Union Minister of State for HRD Satya Pal Singh in response to a written question in Lok Sabha. "The total number of women's colleges or universities functioning in the country teaching arts, science, commerce and medicine is 4,219," Singh said. Uttar Pradesh has maximum women's-only institutions at 843 followed by Rajasthan (684) and Tamil Nadu (383). "The government is taking steps to upgrade the existing colleges to model degree colleges and autonomous colleges to universities, including women varsities, through the centrally sponsored RUSA scheme. The government is also supporting construction of hostels under the equity initiative of the scheme," he added. PTI GJS GJS INDIND