Over 40,000 BJP workers to listen to Modi's 'Maan Ki Baat' at an event in Himachal

Dharamsala (HP), Feb 22 (PTI) Over 40,000 BJP workers from the Kangra-Chamba parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh will listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio address 'Mann ki Baat' on February 24 at an event here, the party said Friday. The BJP workers will meet at Rait, 20 km from here. The meeting will be addressed by Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and J P Nadda and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.The party has planned a series of meetings and rallies in the state ahead of the parliamentary election due this summer.