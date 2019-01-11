Over 40k complaints resolved by grievance cell in J&K

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) The grievance cell of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has resolved over 40,000 complaints registered by it, officials said Friday.Since the imposition of the governor's rule in the state on June 20 till date, the grievance cell has received41,716 complaints, of which 40,457 have been dealt with, they said.These complaints have been forwarded to the quarters concerned for timely redressal, the officials said.According to the officials, 877 complaints are under process.The three advisors to the governor have been regularly meeting and hearing the grievances both at Srinagar and in Jammu, they said.The officials further said the advisors are regularly reviewing the disposal of the grievances pertaining to their respective departments. PTI AB AD AD DPBDPB