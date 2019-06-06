Over 450 Brands to Showcase at the 12th Edition of Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, June 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ --A three-day glittering trade extravaganza for India's leading jewellers in the City of Pearls Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair (HJF 2019), the premium jewellery trade show of South India, is all set to showcase the finest jewellery and an exclusive artisan's collection by bringing-in topmost jewellers, import & export merchants and industry associations in the city of Pearls. The signature show, organized by UBM India, India's leading exhibition organizer is being held in association with Hitech City Jewellery Manufacturers Association (HJMA) and Telangana Bullion Gems & Jewellery Federation along with 200+ district associations from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi & Uttar Pradesh. The 12th anniversary of HJF will be a three-day fair from 14th - 16thJune, 2019 at HICC, Novotel, Hitech City and will present India's finest workmanship on an impressively grand platform. Over 200 exhibitors will participate this year, comprising jewellery brands, Fine Finished Jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, machinery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone and pearls manufacturers, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders, packaging and display, hallmarkers, assayers and representatives from trade and governmental bodies.One of the key highlights of the show this year would be the debut participation from Indonesia bringing top 4 brands from Indonesia Namely: Nahdi Jewellery, Mira, Ellyhan Jewellery, Indah Mutiara Lambok. Other key highlights of the fair include a designer pavilion that will showcase India's prominent jewellery masterpieces; a first ever Regalia pavilion exclusively for B2B meetings and an array of new designs and launches during the fair from Indian and International brands.The fair is a gateway to the Indian jewellery market, with a special focus on South India's range of designer jewellery, and provides an excellent platform for buyers and suppliers to connect, network, exchange ideas, discover upcoming trends and generate business opportunities. The expo continues to attract well-reputed local and overseas buyers from United Kingdom (UK), United States of America (USA), Dubai, Singapore and India and many more reinforcing the expo's position as a proven and trusted sourcing hub for the industry across the world.Speaking on the announcement of the much awaited Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair 2019, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India said, "India, deemed to be the hub of the global jewellery market, is the world's largest cutting and polishing centre for diamonds and one of the largest exporters of gold jewellery in the world. Well supported by the Government, the market size of the gems and jewellery sector is expected to reach US$ 100 billion by 2025. The sector is also witnessing changes in consumer preferences due to adoption of western lifestyle. Consumers are demanding new designs, versatility and varieties in jewellery, and branded jewellers are able to fulfil their changing demands better than the local unorganised players. Moreover, increase in per capita income has led to an increase in sales of jewellery, as jewellery is a status symbol in India. Against this landscape, we bring to South India the 12th edition of our esteemed Hyderabad Jewellery Pearl and Gem Fair which builds quality business relationships on a Pan-India scale, this year with International participation."Speaking on HJF, Mr. Mahender Tayal, President HJMA, Regional Chairman South GJEPC said, "My heartiest congratulations to UBM India on the 12th edition of the Hyderabad Jewellery, Pearl and Gem Fair. This fruitful platform has been one-of-its-kind in the Southern region and has not only connected the traders with the retail community, but also established a long standing relationship between them. Significantly, the HJF has encouraged the much-needed sharing of intelligence and conducting of business, in the ever-changing economic scenario. Visitors to the HJF 2019 can look forward to an array of the premium jewellery, studded with pearls, ruby, emerald and diamonds and familiarize themselves with the latest trends of the season."This year, the B2B fair will see participation from exhibitors that include prominent names such as Anmol Jewellers, Swaroop Jewellers, Chintamani Gold, Sri Shubam Jewellers, Gupta Gold, Vinati Jewellers, JKS Jewels Pvt Ltd, KK Ornaments, Jewel Park, Shree Kalpataru Jewellers Pvt Ltd, Mukti Gold, Anmol Swarn, Nahar Diamonds, SK Jewels, Hreenkar Jewellers, South India Jewellers, SK Seth, Dantara Jewellery, Rajendra Jewellers, Bhindi Jewellers amongst others. The HJF brings to the fore creativity and innovation in jewellery from among several cities and Tier II towns such as Vijayawada, Guntur, Vizag, Nellore and Warangal.The HJF is one of the four-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi) that are hosted throughout the year by UBM India. Internationally, UBM plc organises the World's Biggest Jewellery Trade Event - The Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair. Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd.