Over 450 Exhibitors From the Shipping & Maritime Industry With State-of-the-art Brands to Drop Anchor at INMEX SMM India 2019

MUMBAI, March 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --South Asia's most comprehensive and reliable expo for the sector from UBM-Informa and Hamburg Messe Und Congress UBM-Informa, India's leading B2B event's organizer, is all set to bring in the 11th edition of INMEX SMM India at the Bombay Convention and Exhibition Center in Mumbai, the shipping capital of India from October 3-5, 2019. Backed by years of expertise and the collective forces of UBM India, Informa Exhibitions and Hamburg Messe und Congress, INMEX SMM India is committed to crafting a platform for global manufacturers and suppliers to showcase their state-of-the-art products to the South Asian maritime market. The scaled up 2019 edition of the INMEX SMM India Expo will bring buyers and manufacturers from across the globe to conduct business and be a coveted conglomeration of global industry leaders, key decision makers, government agencies and key trade associations, to network, explore new business opportunities and unveil services and products.Alongside the international exhibition, the expertly curated INMEX SMM India conference will provide industry insights into the most complex issues, topics and trends of the sector in a bid to provide a well-rounded understanding of the Maritime and Shipping sector in India. A B2B Buyers Programme will facilitate specialised meetings between exhibitors and buyers.Frontrunners in the Maritime sector, ABB India Limited, SSI Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Goltens India Private Limited., India Futuristic Marine Pvt. Ltd., Vacman Sanitation Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Wiska India, West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt. Ltd., Cummins India Limited., Dempo Shipbuilding & Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Dalwin Marine Turbo Engg. Pvt. Ltd., Reintjes Middle East LLC, Volvo India Pvt. Ltd. (Volvo Penta), Navicom Technology International Pvt. Ltd., Man Diesel & Turbo India Private Limited, Mandovi Drydocks, Parikh Power, Ras Tek Group, Subhadra Metals Pvt. Ltd., Synergy Shipbuilders/ Siddarth Engineering & Shipbuilding Co., Pvt. Ltd., Vijai Marine Shipyard, Marks Marine Radio Pvt. Ltd. and Vanson Engineering Pvt. Ltd. will mark their presence at the show, which will also witness country pavilions from Germany, Norway, China, Denmark, Korea and USA.A one-of-its-kind business platform, INMEX SMM India since its launch edition, has been the most anticipated event of the entire Maritime sector with its focus on shipbuilding, shipyards, fittings and equipment, cargo handling systems, electrical engineering / electronics, technology, ports and port technology, ocean engineering, marine offshore technology, naval weapon systems and dredging to facilitate exposure of domestic and international players to the Indian market. Apart from industry professionals, key personnel from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, National Shipping Board, and Directorate of Procurement and Directorate of Quality Assurance, Indian Navy, among others will be present at the show.INMEX SMM 2019 comes at an important juncture when the Maritime and Shipping Industry is getting ready to project massive progress owing to several upcoming projects, and with the Government taking measures to improve operational efficiency. Under the National Perspective Plan for Sagarmala, 6 new mega ports will be developed alongside a complete overhaul of the existing 12 and 200 non-major ports in the country through the length of its 7,500 kilometres coastline. During FY18, cargo traffic at major ports in the country was reported at 679.36 million tonnes (MT), showing a growth of 4.77 per cent over the same period last year. In FY19 (up to August 2018) traffic increased 5.13 per cent year-on-year to 288.38 million tonnes. Since ports handle almost 95 per cent of trade volumes in India, the rising trade has contributed significantly to the country's cargo traffic.The industry also acts as a primary means of international transport of essential commodities, the sector is extremely lucrative for international players. Besides, the Indian government is allowing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of up to 100 per cent under the automatic route for port and harbour construction and maintenance projects. It has also facilitated a 10-year tax holiday to enterprises that develop, maintain and operate ports, inland waterways and inland ports.Speaking on the announcement of the INMEX SMM India Show 2019, UBM India Managing Director, Mr. Yogesh Mudras said, "With our immense reach and expertise in the Indian market, we are proud to welcome the shipping and maritime sector in the comprehensive list of industries we cater to. We believe that this sector has a huge potential to be one of the major engines of growth for the country and bring on a 'Blue Revolution'. The Centre has conferred infrastructure status to shipyards a couple of years ago and launched a slew of initiatives like the comprehensive Sagarmala project, the Major Ports Bill that will provide greater autonomy to Port Boards, the Maritime Agenda 2020 that looks to expanding India's port capacity to 3,130 MT and the environmentally conducive 'Project Green Ports'. These will no doubt fast track and sustain growth in the Shipping and Maritime domain."He added, "With a coveted list of decision making professionals, global influencers, government agencies and associations, INMEX SMM 2019 will serve as a most potent platform for domestic and international professionals for truly opening up the market for business, and transfer of technology and information and act as a catalyst of growth." Please visit https://www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for more information about our presence in Asia.Source: UBM India Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR