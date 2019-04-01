Over 4,500 people with criminal cases sign bond for good behaviour during LS poll

Noida (UP), Apr 1 (PTI) Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, over 4,500 people with police cases against them on Monday furnished bonds in a Gautam Buddh Nagar court and committed to maintaining peace during the polls, officials said.This was one of several prohibitory orders issued by District Magistrate B N Singh against people with criminal background ahead of the April 11 election here, the officials said.City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra had issued challans to all such people against whom cases were registered across all police stations in Noida - Sectors 20, 24, 39, 49, 58, Phase 2, Phase 3 and the Expressway, an official statement said."The challans were issued under CrPC sections 107 (when any person is likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb the public tranquillity), 109 (security for good behaviour from suspected persons), 110 (security for good behaviour from habitual offenders)," the statement said."All 4,599 people have furnished the bonds, which were a maximum of Rs 1 lakh. Of the total, 319 are habitual offenders, 95 booked under the Goonda Act, 102 are history-sheeters, and 65 gangsters. The remaining include those who are out on bail from some courts in criminal cases," Mishra was quoted as saying.He said all these people have committed to maintaining peace during the upcoming elections, failing which stringent action would be taken against them.Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 11 during the first leg of the seven-phased elections. PTI KIS DPB