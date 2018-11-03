Over 5 lakh qualify first stage of railways' CBT

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Over 5 lakh candidates have qualified the first stage of Indian Railways' Computer Based Tests (CBT) for recruitment of assistant loco pilots and technicians, officials said Saturday. The railways published the first stage CBT results on Saturday, an official statement said, adding that 5,88,605 candidates have qualified for the second round of examinations. The first stage examinations were held from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018, in which over 36 lakh (36,47,541) candidates appeared. The examinations were held online in 440 centres across the country. The railways had advertised 64,371 posts for recruitment of assistant loco pilots and technicians. The candidates who appeared for the CBT and indicated the railway recruitment board (RRB) of their choice can view their individual score by logging onto the the link provided in the official website of the opted RRB. The candidates can also access the master question paper of their shift of examination along with the final key of answers. The cut-off marks for all the notified posts are also available on the website. The qualified candidates can attend the second stage examination scheduled from 12 to 14 December, 2018. The candidates can download their examination city intimation letter ten days prior to the actual day of the examination. E-call letters will be available four days prior to the examination date. The candidates will be informed to download their e-call letter through SMS, e-mail and also notice on the website of RRB. PTI ASG INDIND