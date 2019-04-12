Over 5 pc stake of Jet Airways pledged with SBICap Trustee: Filing

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) More than 5 per cent stake of cash-strapped Jet Airways has been pledged with SBICap Trustee Company, according to a regulatory filing. Lenders have taken control of the full service carrier, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 8,000 crore. As per the filing made on Friday, 5.19 per cent stake or 58,95,704 shares of the airline were pledged with SBICap Trustee Company on April 11. The disclosure by SBICap Trustee was submitted by Jet Airways to the BSE. Specific details about the pledging of shares could not be immediately ascertained. Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal has pledged 26 per cent stake in the ailing airline as security for loans from Punjab National Bank, a regulatory filing said on Thursday. Last month, Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal quit the board of the cash-strapped carrier as part of a debt resolution plan. Shares of Jet Airways closed flat at Rs 260.45 on the BSE. PTI RAM ABM