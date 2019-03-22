Over 50 drunken drivers challaned on Holi in Shimla

Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Over 50 drunken drivers were challaned in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Holi, police said on Friday.The driving licences of these drunken drivers will soon be sent to the transport department with the recommendation of suspension, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.They were challaned under a special drive on Holi Thursday as there is a common complaint from the public of nuisance caused by drunken drivers under the garb of celebrating the festival, he added.PTI DJI DPB