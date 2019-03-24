scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Over 50 lakh farmers deprived of benefits under PM-KISAN due to 'anti-farmer' policies of govt: BJP

Jaipur, Mar 24 (PTI) Former Rajasthan agriculture minister and BJP leader Prabhu Lal Saini on Sunday alleged that more than 50 lakh small and marginal farmers of the state were deprived of the benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme due to the "anti-farmer" policies of the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government. He said nearly 32 lakh farmers had applied for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi but their applications are pending at the offices of district collectors. "Not a single farmer of the state got the benefit of financial assistance of Rs 6,000 annually under the scheme. They are deprived of this because of the anti-farmer mentality of the Gehlot government," he claimed. Saini also alleged that officials did not clear the applications as they were under pressure from the government. "Administrative officers too are dilly-dallying in certifying the farmers. They are rejecting farmers which reflects the narrow-mindedness of the government," he alleged. PTI SDA AQSAQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos