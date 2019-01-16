Over 50 landlords fined during tenant verification drive in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Jan 16 (PTI) Over 50 landlords were fined during a verification drive here Wednesday for not submitting the details of their tenants to police, an official said. A total of 51 landlords were fined and approximately, Rs 5,10, 000 was collected, SHO Rishikesh Kotwali Ritesh Shah said. Police need to have the records of people living in the town on a temporary basis to control crime, he said. The verification drive was launched after it was found that temporary residents are frequently involved in crimes in different parts of the state. Nearly Rs 11 lakh had been collected from 111 landlords during a similar drive conducted in the town in September last year, he said. PTI Corr ALM SNESNE