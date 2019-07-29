Over 500 held in Sirsa in last 8 months over drug charges

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) The Haryana police said on Monday over 500 people had been arrested in the past eight months on charges of possessing drugs in Sirsa district, where huge quantity of narcotics had been seized under a special drive, police said. As many as 4.76 kg of heroin, 15.99 kg of opium, 1,737 kg of poppy husk, over 6 kg of ganja, 2,56,332 restricted pharma pills, 86,080 restricted capsules were seized in the last eight months in Sirsa, a spokesperson said. "During this period, 305 cases were registered and 521 people arrested on the charge of possessing drugs in the district," the spokesperson said. The special drive is in line with the government's commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state, the police said. The drive follows directives of Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava to tighten the noose on drug peddlers. Police are also making the public aware about the ill-effects of drug addiction, according to the spokesperson. PTI SUNHMB