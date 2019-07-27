Over 500 passengers of Mahalaxmi Express rescued by NDRF: CMO

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) Over 500 passengers, including nine pregnant women, of the Mahalaxmi Express stuck on waterlogged tracks near Vangani in Thane district, have been rescued by the NDRF till Saturday afternoon, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said.The train, with around 700 passengers, had left Mumbai for Kolhapur on Friday night, but could not travel beyond Chamtoli, where it reached early Saturday.The National Disaster Response Force, Navy, Air Force, Railway Protection Force and local authorities have jointly launched a rescue operation to move the passengers out of the deluged area."500 plus people rescued by NDRF so far including 9 pregnant women. Ambulances with 37 doctors with gynaecologist deployed for emergency. Necessary arrangements like food, etc made at Sahyadri Mangal Karayalay. 14 buses, 3 tempos arranged for further movement," the CMO said in a tweet.Seven Navy teams, two AIF helicopters, two military columns and local administration teams have been deployed, it said, adding that another two military columns are on the way.The situation is under control, it said.Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai spoke to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured him that all Central assistance will be provided to the state.The CM has urged the passengers to not worry. PTI APM NP ABHABHABH