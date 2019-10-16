Over 5,000 illegal ads removed in Noida, Rs 93 lakh penalty on offenders

Noida (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) As many as 135 agencies and organisations, which had put up illegal hoardings and banners in the city, have been penalised Rs 93,23,626 since September 20, the Noida Authority said on Wednesday. The action was taken as part of a concerted drive ordered by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari during which more than 5,000 such illegal advertisements were removed, it said. The hoardings and banners were removed from MP 2 road (1,505), MP 3 road (640), Atta (1,000), Sector 12-22 road till Rajnigandha Chowk (485), Bhangel-Dadri-Hajipur-Barola road (1,205) and Golf Course road (150), the authority said. "If the offenders do not remit the penalty amount within seven days, appropriate action will be initiated against them. These private ad agencies, organisations, NGOs and private firms have been warned against putting up advertisements without permission," it said in a statement. The authority said such drives against illegal hoardings and banners would continue in future also. PTI KIS SNESNE