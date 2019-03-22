Over 5k advocates suspended from practice

Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) The Bar Council of India hassuspended 5,970 advocates from practising law till they pay pending subscription of the Advocates Welfare Fund (AWF).The Advocates Welfare Fund (BCI) Committee resorted tothe action after giving several notices and warning to lawyers.The Supreme Court has made it clear that lawyers whodo not subscribe to the fund cannot be permitted to practicebefore any court in the country.As per Rule 40, Chapter-II, Part VI of the Bar Councilof India Rules, every person who enrols as an advocate ismandated to subscribe for the AWF.The same must be renewed every three years.From 1993, the subscription was converted for life timeand it was collected mandatorily during enrolment.However, advocates enrolled before 1993 still continueto pay the subscription on yearly basis.As the number of defaulting advocates were found tobe over 7,000, in November the bar council issued noticesto all these lawyers and released the list of defaultinglawyers in the official website of the state bar council.Despite the notices and warning, 5,970 advocates failed to make the pending payments of the subscription within the stipulated time, inviting suspension.On March 21, the Advocates Welfare Fund Committeepassed an unanimous resolution suspending the defaultinglawyers.Subsequently, in a March 23 communication, C RajaKumar, secretary to the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu andPuducherry, officially informed them of the suspension."It is hereby informed that the Advocates Welfare(BCI) Committee has suspended the right of practice of 5,970advocates in any court, tribunal or other authority till thepayment of subscription under Rule 40, Part VI Chapter II ofthe Bar Council of India Rules vide Resolution No 242/2019dated March 22," the communication said. PTI CORR APR DPBDPBDPB