Over 600 encroachments removed from Ramgarh Dam's catchment area

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) More than 600 encroachments have been removed from the catchment area of the Ramgarh Dam near the city, Rajasthan Water Resources Minister B D Kalla said on Thursday.Replying to a query in the Rajasthan Assembly during the Question Hour on Make II projects, Kalla said 636 encroachments have been removed, and a report in compliance to the high court order to remove them from the catchment area of the Ramgarh Dam has been submitted.He said as per the directions of the high court, all anicuts constructed in catchment areas of more than two metre height have been removed. The minister said as per the villagers of the area, anicuts of two metre height do not pose a barrier, but help in restoring wells.He informed the House that in the 636 cases of encroachments removed in the area, 244 hectares of land is now free from encroachment. PTI AG KJKJ