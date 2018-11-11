Over 600 vehicles denied entry into Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Over 600 vehicles were denied entry into the national capital on Sunday, a day after the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) extended the ban on entry of trucks till November 12 due to high pollution levels in Delhi. According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar, 1,283 vehicles were checked and 609 vehicles were denied entry. Around 734 vehicles carrying essential goods were allowed inside the national capital from 11 pm on November 10 till 5 am on November 11, he said. The ban was extended by the Supreme Court-appointed agency on the recommendations of a Central Pollution Control Board-led task force, which reviews the national capital's air quality. Delhi-NCR recorded its worst air quality a day after Diwali. The air quality index was 642 and in the 'severe' category. PTI SLB SNESNE