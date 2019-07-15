Over 65 lakh pilgrims have undertaken Goverdhan parikrama since Jul 10: Official

Mathura, Jul 15 (PTI) Over 65 lakh pilgrims have undertaken circumambulation of the Goverdhan hillock here since July 10, with an increase in devotees since the Mudiya Poono Mela began on Friday, an official said.The fair, which is dubbed as Mathura's Mini Kumbh, began on July 12 and will end on Tuesday."Though 65 lakh pilgrims have performed the parikrama of the Goverdhan hillock by this afternoon, the unprecedented rush is continues," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said Monday.Schools in Mathura district's Goverdhan block have been closed till Tuesday as a precautionary measure as there has been a surge in traffic due to the Mudiya Poono Mela, he said.No untoward incident has been reported, the district magistrate said.Mishra attributed the sudden spurt in the number of pilgrims performing the circumambulation to the lunar eclipse that falls on Tuesday night.Major temples of Brijbhumi, except the ancient Dwarkadhish temple, will remain closed during the lunar eclipse."Only Dwarkadhish temple will remain open during the lunar eclipse period between 1.30 am to 4.30 am on July 16," Public Relation Officer, Dwarkadhish temple, Rakesh Tewari,said. PTI CORR ANBANB